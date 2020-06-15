All apartments in Champaign
410 E Park St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

410 E Park St

410 East Park Street · (217) 292-1046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 410 E Park St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August!

This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant heat and includes 5 bathrooms for maximum convenience. You'll also be able to enjoy the partially fenced in yard. The location makes it a quick walk to class or downtown to shops and restaurants. Off-street parking included as well! Furnished option available for $75 per month. Utility charge of $70 per month covers lawn care and sewer.

Act quickly, this house will lease up fast for next year!

(RLNE5307713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E Park St have any available units?
410 E Park St has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 E Park St have?
Some of 410 E Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E Park St currently offering any rent specials?
410 E Park St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 E Park St is pet friendly.
Does 410 E Park St offer parking?
Yes, 410 E Park St does offer parking.
Does 410 E Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 E Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E Park St have a pool?
No, 410 E Park St does not have a pool.
Does 410 E Park St have accessible units?
No, 410 E Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 E Park St has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 E Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 E Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
