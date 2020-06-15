Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August!



This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant heat and includes 5 bathrooms for maximum convenience. You'll also be able to enjoy the partially fenced in yard. The location makes it a quick walk to class or downtown to shops and restaurants. Off-street parking included as well! Furnished option available for $75 per month. Utility charge of $70 per month covers lawn care and sewer.



Act quickly, this house will lease up fast for next year!



(RLNE5307713)