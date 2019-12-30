Amenities

3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign. This unit offers high vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, 2 full bathrooms, large kitchen with all appliances included and an attached garage. Second floor unit has a covered patio to enjoy during nice weather. Lawn care and snow removal included. Available in August.



Pet Friendly - No dogs over 40lbs. ONE PET MAX PER UNIT. Additional fees apply. No Reptiles



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3585162)