3770 Thornhill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3770 Thornhill

3770 Thornhill Drive · (217) 607-0432
Location

3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL 61822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3770 Thornhill · Avail. Aug 15

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign. This unit offers high vaulted ceilings, beautiful fireplace, 2 full bathrooms, large kitchen with all appliances included and an attached garage. Second floor unit has a covered patio to enjoy during nice weather. Lawn care and snow removal included. Available in August.

Pet Friendly - No dogs over 40lbs. ONE PET MAX PER UNIT. Additional fees apply. No Reptiles

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3585162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Thornhill have any available units?
3770 Thornhill has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3770 Thornhill have?
Some of 3770 Thornhill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Thornhill currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Thornhill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Thornhill pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Thornhill is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Thornhill offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Thornhill does offer parking.
Does 3770 Thornhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Thornhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Thornhill have a pool?
Yes, 3770 Thornhill has a pool.
Does 3770 Thornhill have accessible units?
No, 3770 Thornhill does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Thornhill have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Thornhill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Thornhill have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Thornhill does not have units with air conditioning.
