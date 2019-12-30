3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3

Amenities
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL. 61822 - 3 bedroom
2 full bath
Vaulted ceilings
Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet
Open kitchen & living room floor plan
On site laundry
Dishwasher & garbage disposal
Central heating & cooling
On site parking with guest parking
Thank you for your interest in 3732 Balcary Bay in Champaign. The minimum income requirement for the property is $2,600 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,300. Applicants with credit scores of 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $4,350. Applicants with credit scores of 599 and lower will have a (triple) Security Deposit of $3,900, and additional review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450.(Small to medium dogs, 45 pounds max) We look forward to hearing from you!!
(RLNE5830880)