Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3

3732 Balcary Bay · (217) 352-1234
Location

3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL 61822
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL. 61822 - 3 bedroom
2 full bath
Vaulted ceilings
Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet
Open kitchen & living room floor plan
On site laundry
Dishwasher & garbage disposal
Central heating & cooling
On site parking with guest parking

Thank you for your interest in 3732 Balcary Bay in Champaign. The minimum income requirement for the property is $2,600 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $1,300. Applicants with credit scores of 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $4,350. Applicants with credit scores of 599 and lower will have a (triple) Security Deposit of $3,900, and additional review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450.(Small to medium dogs, 45 pounds max) We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE5830880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have any available units?
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have?
Some of 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
