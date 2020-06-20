Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout. Eat-in kitchen has raised panel hickory cabinets with updated hardware, ceramic back splash, porcelain double sink, wood laminate flooring and recently purchased microwave. Also has newer interior doors and updated bathroom.

Has a well maintained completely fenced in backyard with decking leading to an oversized shed.

Nicely landscaped with additional parking for guests.



(RLNE5799114)