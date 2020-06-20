All apartments in Champaign
Location

3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3107 Sylvan Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout. Eat-in kitchen has raised panel hickory cabinets with updated hardware, ceramic back splash, porcelain double sink, wood laminate flooring and recently purchased microwave. Also has newer interior doors and updated bathroom.
Has a well maintained completely fenced in backyard with decking leading to an oversized shed.
Nicely landscaped with additional parking for guests.

(RLNE5799114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have any available units?
3107 Sylvan Dr. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have?
Some of 3107 Sylvan Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Sylvan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Sylvan Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Sylvan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Sylvan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Sylvan Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3107 Sylvan Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have a pool?
No, 3107 Sylvan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3107 Sylvan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Sylvan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Sylvan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Sylvan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
