Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2510 Covington Dr Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.



This two story unit features:



Spacious master bedroom with private bathroom

2 additional large bedrooms

Ample closet space

Two car attached garage with openers

Central air/Heat

Washer/dryer hookups

Wood burning fireplace

Dining Area



Pet Friendly with fully fenced back yard!



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. A $40/mo utility fee will be added to advertised rent for sewer usage.



(RLNE5787928)