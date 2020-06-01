All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

210 E Park St

210 East Park Street · (217) 262-6824
Location

210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 210 E Park St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August!

This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities. These include unique built-ins, hardwood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, A/C private fenced yard and walk-in closets. It is also centrally-located near U of I campus & downtown restaurants/nightlife. You'll enjoy the large walk-in tiled shower, free off-street parking, W/D in-unit, large front porch, and many modern upgrades.

$30 monthly utility fee covers your lawn care and sewer bills.

Contact us today for a showing!

(RLNE5307680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E Park St have any available units?
210 E Park St has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 E Park St have?
Some of 210 E Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E Park St currently offering any rent specials?
210 E Park St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 E Park St is pet friendly.
Does 210 E Park St offer parking?
Yes, 210 E Park St does offer parking.
Does 210 E Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 E Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E Park St have a pool?
No, 210 E Park St does not have a pool.
Does 210 E Park St have accessible units?
No, 210 E Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E Park St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 E Park St has units with air conditioning.
