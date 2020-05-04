All apartments in Champaign
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

204 North Neil Street #B

204 North Neil Street · (815) 605-5862
Location

204 North Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 204 North Neil Street #B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.5 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Champaign steps from stellar dining, nightlife, coffee shops, art galleries, bus lines and retail shops.

The apartment features stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, large living areas, multiple washer/dryers in unit and comes furnished. Parking is available on nearby streets and spaces are available for rent in nearby lots.

All utilities included as well!

(RLNE5105372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 North Neil Street #B have any available units?
204 North Neil Street #B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 North Neil Street #B have?
Some of 204 North Neil Street #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 North Neil Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
204 North Neil Street #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 North Neil Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 North Neil Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 204 North Neil Street #B does offer parking.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 North Neil Street #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B have a pool?
No, 204 North Neil Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B have accessible units?
No, 204 North Neil Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 North Neil Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 North Neil Street #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 North Neil Street #B does not have units with air conditioning.
