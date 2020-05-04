204 North Neil Street #B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance

Huge Remodeled and Furnished Downtown Champaign Loft Apartment! Utilities included! - This 4-bed, 4.5 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Champaign steps from stellar dining, nightlife, coffee shops, art galleries, bus lines and retail shops.



The apartment features stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, large living areas, multiple washer/dryers in unit and comes furnished. Parking is available on nearby streets and spaces are available for rent in nearby lots.



All utilities included as well!



(RLNE5105372)