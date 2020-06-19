Amenities
1827 Parkdale Available 07/01/20 Available for July! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for July!
This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision. The home features a gas stove, detached 1-car garage, in-home washer/dryer, dishwasher & is pet-friendly. $15 monthly utility fee covers sewer bills. Relax in the natural light-filled living room on colder days or in the fenced backyard during warmer months. This centrally-located home in an established residential neighborhood will not be available for long.
Contact us today to schedule a tour!
(RLNE5778131)