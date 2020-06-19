All apartments in Champaign
1827 Parkdale

1827 Parkdale Drive · (779) 235-5982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL 61821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1827 Parkdale · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1827 Parkdale Available 07/01/20 Available for July! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for July!

This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision. The home features a gas stove, detached 1-car garage, in-home washer/dryer, dishwasher & is pet-friendly. $15 monthly utility fee covers sewer bills. Relax in the natural light-filled living room on colder days or in the fenced backyard during warmer months. This centrally-located home in an established residential neighborhood will not be available for long.

Contact us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5778131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Parkdale have any available units?
1827 Parkdale has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1827 Parkdale have?
Some of 1827 Parkdale's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Parkdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Parkdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Parkdale is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Parkdale offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Parkdale does offer parking.
Does 1827 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Parkdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Parkdale have a pool?
No, 1827 Parkdale does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 1827 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Parkdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Parkdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 Parkdale does not have units with air conditioning.
