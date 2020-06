Amenities

1318 Myrtle Beach Ave. Available 07/07/20 3-bedroom Town-home Available for July! - Available in July!



This 3-bedroom townhome is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable, modern home. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and spacious bedrooms, this home is beautifully designed.



Don't wait to schedule a tour, as this will go quickly!



(RLNE5670428)