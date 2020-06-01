1206 N Willis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Centrally located 3-bed, 1-bath home Available for July! - Available in July!



This 3-bed, 1-bath home is perfect for anyone wanting to get the most out of Champaign. Located just blocks away from schools, parks, and commercial shopping and dining on North Prospect, you will certainly have everything you need just a stones throw away. Large, new windows give a nice view of the shaded front yard. The back yard is fully fenced and off-street driveway parking is available in addition to the attached 1-car garage!



$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer/sanitation costs.



This house won't last long at this price! Call to schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5636934)