1206 N Willis Ave
1206 N Willis Ave

1206 North Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1206 North Willis Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Centrally located 3-bed, 1-bath home Available for July! - Available in July!

This 3-bed, 1-bath home is perfect for anyone wanting to get the most out of Champaign. Located just blocks away from schools, parks, and commercial shopping and dining on North Prospect, you will certainly have everything you need just a stones throw away. Large, new windows give a nice view of the shaded front yard. The back yard is fully fenced and off-street driveway parking is available in addition to the attached 1-car garage!

$25 monthly utility fee covers your sewer/sanitation costs.

This house won't last long at this price! Call to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5636934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 N Willis Ave have any available units?
1206 N Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1206 N Willis Ave have?
Some of 1206 N Willis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 N Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1206 N Willis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 N Willis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 N Willis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1206 N Willis Ave does offer parking.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 N Willis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave have a pool?
No, 1206 N Willis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave have accessible units?
No, 1206 N Willis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 N Willis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 N Willis Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 N Willis Ave has units with air conditioning.
