1109 Arbor - Unit 2

Amenities

on-site laundry parking microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available Efficiency Unit On Campus!! January -May 2020 and for the 2020-2021 School year



The right location for U of I student or graduate student. This unit is available January 1st, 2020. No hassles!! This unit is fully furnished with everything that you need to make your move In day an easy one.

Onsite laundry- spacious unit with private entrance, kitchen and eating area, bathroom, and combination living room/ bedroom.

All the utilities are included with rent (gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and internet).

Parking available for an additional fee.

Hi, my name is Virginia Rosas Jurado, and I will be happy to schedule a viewing of our property always at your convenient time.

What are you waiting for?