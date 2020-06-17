1003 N. Hickory St.

Amenities
Available Now!
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features brand new updates throughout the entire house, a large eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms with high ceilings, an unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups and extra storage space and central air! Brand new vinyl blank flooring, freshly painted, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom installments and more! Outside the home you have a front and a back porch and a large mostly fenced in back yard! This house is a steal!
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Call Neves Group Property Management today for your showing!
(217)377-8850