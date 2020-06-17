All apartments in Champaign
Find more places like 1003 N. Hickory St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Champaign, IL
/
1003 N. Hickory St.
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:42 PM

1003 N. Hickory St.

1003 North Hickory Street · (217) 377-8850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Champaign
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1003 North Hickory Street, Champaign, IL 61820
Stratton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now!

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features brand new updates throughout the entire house, a large eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms with high ceilings, an unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups and extra storage space and central air! Brand new vinyl blank flooring, freshly painted, new kitchen appliances, new bathroom installments and more! Outside the home you have a front and a back porch and a large mostly fenced in back yard! This house is a steal!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call Neves Group Property Management today for your showing!
(217)377-8850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have any available units?
1003 N. Hickory St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1003 N. Hickory St. have?
Some of 1003 N. Hickory St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 N. Hickory St. currently offering any rent specials?
1003 N. Hickory St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 N. Hickory St. pet-friendly?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. offer parking?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. does not offer parking.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have a pool?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. does not have a pool.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have accessible units?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 N. Hickory St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 N. Hickory St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 N. Hickory St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1003 N. Hickory St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr
Champaign, IL 61822
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way
Champaign, IL 61822
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd
Champaign, IL 61822
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln
Champaign, IL 61821
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive
Champaign, IL 61820
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive
Champaign, IL 61822

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with ParkingChampaign Dog Friendly Apartments
Champaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity