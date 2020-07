Amenities

Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood, yet close to campus, Meadowbrook Park, and shopping; this home boasts over 5,500 square feet of living space. The enclosed porch is heated and perfect for all seasons! Eat-in kitchen has a large island to accommodate. The 5 bedrooms, and 3 living area's are prefect for large families of any size!