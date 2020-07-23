1191 CR. 800 E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This beautiful Victorian Farm home, originally built in 1903 was moved to it's current location in 1988 and put on a poured concrete new dry basement foundation, with ample ceiling height. This home features the original hardwoods floors and trim throughout along with upgrades such as Amish built hickory cabinets installed in 2002, geothermal HVAC system installed in 2016, soffit and gutter guards installed in 2017, exterior paint done in 2017, interior paint 2019, new asphalt for drive way in 2018, and a brand new roof with a 30 year warranty in 2019. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a full basement, this home has plenty to offer including a quiet location with easy access to the interstate. Large attic- which could be finished for additional living space!



Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $4,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $2,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $4,800. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $7,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!



(RLNE5935160)