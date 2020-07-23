All apartments in Champaign County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1191 CR. 800 E.

1191 Cr 800 E · (217) 352-1234
Location

1191 Cr 800 E, Champaign County, IL 61822

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1191 CR. 800 E. · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2755 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This beautiful Victorian Farm home, originally built in 1903 was moved to it's current location in 1988 and put on a poured concrete new dry basement foundation, with ample ceiling height. This home features the original hardwoods floors and trim throughout along with upgrades such as Amish built hickory cabinets installed in 2002, geothermal HVAC system installed in 2016, soffit and gutter guards installed in 2017, exterior paint done in 2017, interior paint 2019, new asphalt for drive way in 2018, and a brand new roof with a 30 year warranty in 2019. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a full basement, this home has plenty to offer including a quiet location with easy access to the interstate. Large attic- which could be finished for additional living space!

Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $4,700 of VERIFIABLE income per month. Applicants with credit scores over 650 will have a (single) Security Deposit of $2,350. Applicants with credit scores between 600-649 will have a (double) Security Deposit of $4,800. Applicants with a credit score of 599 and lower will have a (Triple) Security Deposit of $7,050, and additional application review will be required. The property is pet friendly with a refundable pet deposit of $450. We look forward to hearing from you!!

(RLNE5935160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have any available units?
1191 CR. 800 E. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1191 CR. 800 E. have?
Some of 1191 CR. 800 E.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 CR. 800 E. currently offering any rent specials?
1191 CR. 800 E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 CR. 800 E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1191 CR. 800 E. is pet friendly.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. offer parking?
No, 1191 CR. 800 E. does not offer parking.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1191 CR. 800 E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have a pool?
No, 1191 CR. 800 E. does not have a pool.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have accessible units?
No, 1191 CR. 800 E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 CR. 800 E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1191 CR. 800 E. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1191 CR. 800 E. has units with air conditioning.
