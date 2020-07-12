Apartment List
239 Apartments for rent in Carol Stream, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carol Stream apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.

1 of 16

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
383 WEXFORD Court
383 Wexford Court, Carol Stream, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Top Notch rental with all the bells & whistles! This end unit has soaring vaulted ceilings, skylights, 2 sided fireplace & a master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & updated bath! Great kitchen with loads of cabinets, solid surface counters,
Results within 1 mile of Carol Stream
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1319 Wakeman Avenue
1319 Wakeman Avenue, Wheaton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
PICTURES ARE JUST A PEEK AT WHATS TO COME. JUST REMODELED AND UPDATED! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT LEVEL. SPACIOUS UPDATED KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AND LIVING ROOMS BRINGING IN TONS OF LIGHT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1540 Trenton Lane
1540 Trenton Lane, Bartlett, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2494 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Fairfax Subdivision! Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, First Floor Den, Finished Basement, 3 car Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath! Island in Kitchen with SS Appliances! First Floor Laundry! More

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
105 Oxford Lane
105 Oxford Lane, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Carol Stream
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
65 Units Available
TGM Danada
2 Sterling Cir, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1206 sqft
Crossings at Danada Apartments offer a park-like setting with highly upgraded units. Granite kitchen counters, tile backsplashes, wood-look flooring and other design features make these apartments modern and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
36 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
73 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 9 at 02:35pm
3 Units Available
Wilshire Towers Apartments
201 Regency Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
903 sqft
This charming community of ranch-style apartments is close to the area's highways, parks, and restaurants. The property offers well-manicured landscaping and green space. Spacious interiors with updates.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
9 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1120 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
6 Units Available
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the College of DuPage and several golf courses. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, some with a fireplace. All have walk-in closets with organizers. On-site gym and business center, pool, bike racks.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Morningside Dr B
314 Morningside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Spacious Townhouse with large back yard - Property Id: 288487 Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
736 High Ridge Road
736 High Ridge Road, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Open & Spacious layout! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vaulted ceilings. Balcony off Bedrooms. Large Deck with Fenced in Yard. BBQ included. 1 Block from train, 3 pools including one indoor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1462 Bear Flag Drive
1462 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Renovated 2 bed penthouse condo with first floor attached garage. New carpet, freshly painted, new over the counter microwave, new lighting, new bath vanity and mirror, and access to attic through pulldown ladder in 2nd bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carol Stream, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carol Stream apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

