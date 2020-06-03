All apartments in Carbon Hill
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:53 AM

690 West Judson Street

690 West Judson Street · (815) 518-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

690 West Judson Street, Carbon Hill, IL 60416

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in the Coal City school district! Nice apartment with wood laminate floors throughout the main level. Ample room in the large upstairs bedroom. Tenant pays $25 monthly for water. Schedule your showing today! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO pets, NO smoking, NO evictions, NO criminal record, must be 18 years of age, submit credit report, all potential tenants over 18 must fill out an application with $40 fee, Copy of driver's license, submit pay stubs for last 30 days showing 3 times rent, tenant pays water and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 West Judson Street have any available units?
690 West Judson Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 690 West Judson Street currently offering any rent specials?
690 West Judson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 West Judson Street pet-friendly?
No, 690 West Judson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carbon Hill.
Does 690 West Judson Street offer parking?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not offer parking.
Does 690 West Judson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 West Judson Street have a pool?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not have a pool.
Does 690 West Judson Street have accessible units?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 690 West Judson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 West Judson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 West Judson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
