690 West Judson Street

Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in the Coal City school district! Nice apartment with wood laminate floors throughout the main level. Ample room in the large upstairs bedroom. Tenant pays $25 monthly for water. Schedule your showing today! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO pets, NO smoking, NO evictions, NO criminal record, must be 18 years of age, submit credit report, all potential tenants over 18 must fill out an application with $40 fee, Copy of driver's license, submit pay stubs for last 30 days showing 3 times rent, tenant pays water and electric.