2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:32 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burr Ridge, IL
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 1 mile of Burr Ridge
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burr Ridge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1103 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Park Ave
4517 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
2BR balcony - Property Id: 267031 $300 OFF RENT VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Very spacious two bedroom on a quiet street in Brookfield, with BALCONY hardwood floors, large closet, updated kitchen with
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
717 Rogers St - 717-2D
717 Rogers St, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1262 sqft
Fully furnished short or long term rental. Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9915 West 58th Street
9915 West 58th Street, Countryside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9915 West 58th Street in Countryside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
434 Mcdaniels Circle
434 Mc Daniels Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1163 sqft
VACANT Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with Hardwood Floors, gas fireplace and Balcony. Freshly painted and new carpeting! Open floor plan with sunny southern exposure. Open living room/dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Farmingdale Cove
1 Unit Available
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9039 Sheridan Avenue
9039 Sheridan Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed 1 bath apartment located in the heart of Brookfield. Walk to train (Metra), walk to downtown, walk to Kiwanis park, and walk to middle school.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4516 Park Avenue
4516 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Nice Brookfield apartment now available for lease, unit offers 2 beds - 1 bath, Property & unit are well kept & maintained. A must see if looking in this area. Property is located on nice street 1/2 Block from beautiful Ehlert park.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
437 Commons Circle
437 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 437 Commons Circle in Clarendon Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.
