284 South Wabash Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2 year lease * Please no pets, no smoking, & no candles * Minimum 650 FICO* ALL NEW 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, and full basement, two story home with fenced in yard, garage, front and side porch. 1st bedroom has a built-in desk and may make an ideal office. 2 new designer baths with ceramic tile, just beautiful! Kitchen with oak cabinets, custom lighting, ceramic tile, desk area, and designer real granite countertops. New stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, sink, & garbage disposal. Living room & dining room with wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Thermal windows, doors, blown in insulation & LED lighting for low utility costs. Forced air heat and air-conditioning. Ceiling fans in every room. Large front porch and side porch with glass doors. Fenced in yard. 1 car garage with garage door opener & storage (the other two car garage is not available). Clean, low maintenance landscaping. Clean, painted basement for storage. Call today! - Agent owned.