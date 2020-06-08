All apartments in Bradley
284 South Wabash Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:52 PM

284 South Wabash Avenue

284 South Wabash Avenue · (815) 922-6924
Location

284 South Wabash Avenue, Bradley, IL 60915

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 year lease * Please no pets, no smoking, & no candles * Minimum 650 FICO* ALL NEW 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, and full basement, two story home with fenced in yard, garage, front and side porch. 1st bedroom has a built-in desk and may make an ideal office. 2 new designer baths with ceramic tile, just beautiful! Kitchen with oak cabinets, custom lighting, ceramic tile, desk area, and designer real granite countertops. New stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, sink, & garbage disposal. Living room & dining room with wood-like vinyl plank flooring. Thermal windows, doors, blown in insulation & LED lighting for low utility costs. Forced air heat and air-conditioning. Ceiling fans in every room. Large front porch and side porch with glass doors. Fenced in yard. 1 car garage with garage door opener & storage (the other two car garage is not available). Clean, low maintenance landscaping. Clean, painted basement for storage. Call today! - Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have any available units?
284 South Wabash Avenue has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 284 South Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 284 South Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 South Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
284 South Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 South Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 284 South Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 284 South Wabash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 South Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 284 South Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 284 South Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 South Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 South Wabash Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 284 South Wabash Avenue has units with air conditioning.
