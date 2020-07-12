Apartment List
/
IL
/
bethalto
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Bethalto, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethalto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3018 College
3018 College Ave, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
HELLO DENTAL STUDENTS!!! Nice 2 bedroom apartment across the street from the SIU Dental school. Broker owned. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Wood River
790 Condit St. Apt. #5
790 Condit St, Wood River, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
790 Condit is a 7 unit apartment complex. Apartment #5 is a ground floor unit. The property offers a secure entrance and is very affordable. The property has on and off street parking and we allow small pets with an additional fee.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wood River
635 3rd
635 N 3rd St, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
711 sqft
2 bedroom house with large backyard. Refrigerator and Stove provided. Washer/dryer hookups. Partial basement. Off street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2201 Humbert
2201 Humbert St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1500 sqft
QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $40 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide background and credit check.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2410 Maxey
2410 Maxey Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
780 sqft
2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided. Sewer and trash are included. Pets under 30 lbs. negotiable with $300 pet deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3511 College Avenue
3511 College Ave, Alton, IL
Studio
$1,384
5520 sqft
Business district location in Alton - Located on Hwy. 140 - College Ave. Minutes from I-255. Full brick office building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Wood River
656 CHARLES
656 Charles Ave, Wood River, IL
2 Bedrooms
$585
650 sqft
Two-bedroom townhouse 5 minutes from 255 and 2 exits from SIUE. Living room, eat-in kitchen, half bath and washer/dryer hook-up on the main level. Two bedrooms and full bath on the 2nd level. Master bedroom has two larger closets.
Results within 10 miles of Bethalto
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots! 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1524 Ritter Street
1524 Ritter St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
638 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath freshly updated bungalow is immediately available for lease. The kitchen boasts plenty of wood cabinets, a double stainless sink, huge, sun-filled window and like-new, all-black appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
757 Village Dr
757 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 07/18/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
201 PALMER
201 Palmer Street, Brighton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$635
800 sqft
For rent, 2 br duplex side B. Newer wood floors and carpet. Fresh Paint. Appliances included. Basement has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. Back yard is shared. Small pets allowed. $350 additional pet deposit.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
170 Homestead Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome w/ garage Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional floorplan townhouse, and W/D hookups and a 1 car garage. $850 monthly. Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom garden style unit Available 07/17/20 $725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
3 GINGER CREEK VILLAGE Drive
3 Ginger Creek Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,436
1188 sqft
Professional office space with 3 or 4 private offices, conference room, kitchenette, and restroom. Completely renovated 4 yrs ago. Parking directly in front of suite. Enter Ginger Creek off Hwy 157 at signalized intersection.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
102 ROTTINGHAM Court
102 Rottingham Ct, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,323
992 sqft
Professional office space located on Hwy 157 between Meridian Rd and Center Grove Rd. An abundance of natural lighting, 3 private offices, work area, reception/waiting area, restroom and utility/break area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Ginger Creek
7 Ginger Creek Village
7 Ginger Creek Drive, Glen Carbon, IL
Studio
$1,588
1270 sqft
Inviting office space offering 3 offices, large conference room, reception area, kitchenette, and restroom. Foyer entry with covered sidewalk, single level with parking directly in front of suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethalto, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethalto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bethalto 2 BedroomsBethalto Apartments with Balcony
Bethalto Apartments with ParkingBethalto Dog Friendly Apartments
Bethalto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MO
Fenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy