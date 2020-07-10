/
apartments with washer dryer
981 Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
332 Gatesby Road
332 Gatesby Road, Riverside, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
2975 sqft
*Absolutely stunning *Spectacular 2 story foyer with maple hardwood floor through almost everywhere on the first floor *Cathedral ceiling in Living Rm has skylights & fireplace *Top quality cherry cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops,
Results within 5 miles of Berwyn
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
24 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,344
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$710
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Little Village
2637 N Kostner Ave 1N
2637 South Kostner Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
Beautiful Studio in Belmont Gardens - Property Id: 313426 Stainless Steel kitchen with dishwasher Granite counters Stone flooring throughout Separate kitchen Modern bathroom Heat included Central A/C Cat welcome Laundry in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2228 N Mason Ave
2228 North Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 312285 Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belmont Cragin. The rental includes the basement, yard & 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
East Garfield Park
3343 W Monroe
3343 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2200 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom + 4th room used as a Den or Office /1 Newly remodeled Bath in a Vintage Red Brick 2-Flat in The Hot East Garfield Park area in transition.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
427 S Ridgeland Ave 5
427 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
updated spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in Oak Park - Property Id: 302763 Extensively updated rare spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in the heart of beautiful Oak Park! new paint throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
312 Madison St # 308
312 Madison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$3,183
1 Bedroom
Ask
New gut rehab studio w/ hardwood & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 305827 New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
