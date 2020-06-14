40 Apartments for rent in Barrington, IL with gym
The Battle of Barrington was a famous showdown in 1934 between FBI agents and Public Enemy #1, Baby Face Nelson. This battle left the two agents dead and Nelson eventually died from the shootout too, but not until later that day. Even though it was a notorious battle, these days the only thing you have to worry about in Barrington is traffic.
Barrington, IL is a suburb of Chicago, IL, that seems like a nature preserve in the middle of the city. It's easy to take a wrong turn from one of the highways in the Chicago suburbs and find yourself among dense woods, lakes and some of the biggest houses you've ever seen: that's Barrington. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Barrington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.