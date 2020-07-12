Neighborhood Guide: Aurora
Check out the top neighborhoods in Aurora for renting an apartment: Fox Valley, Big Woods Marmion, South Farnsworth and more
- 1. Fox ValleySee all 138 apartments in Fox ValleyVerified
1 of 49Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm21 Units AvailableFox ValleyLegacy at Fox Valley3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,450775 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5601142 sqftVerified
1 of 45Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm18 Units AvailableFox ValleyHunter's Glen Apartments245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,145714 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2651026 sqft
- 2. Big Woods MarmionSee all 113 apartments in Big Woods MarmionVerified
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm25 Units AvailableBig Woods MarmionButterfield Oaks2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,219788 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4591043 sqftVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm23 Units AvailableBig Woods MarmionThe Apartments at Kirkland Crossing3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,378770 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5961189 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,7621391 sqft
- 3. South FarnsworthSee all 122 apartments in South FarnsworthVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm10 Units AvailableSouth FarnsworthAURORA AT SUMMERFIELD1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,322846 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4871141 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,6861671 sqft
1 of 21Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableSouth Farnsworth1685 Town Center St1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL2 Bedrooms$1,4251320 sqft
- 4. Edgelawn RandallSee all 155 apartments in Edgelawn RandallVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm28 Units AvailableEdgelawn RandallOrchard Village Apartments1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,106742 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,485992 sqft
1 of 14Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm1 Unit AvailableEdgelawn Randall1255 Foxcroft Drive1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL3 Bedrooms$1,7251218 sqft
- 5. Eola YardsSee all 131 apartments in Eola YardsVerified
1 of 45Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm38 Units AvailableEola YardsThe Aventine at Oakhurst North2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL1 Bedroom$1,294731 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5721188 sqft
1 of 30Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm1 Unit AvailableEola Yards421 VAUGHN Circle421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL2 Bedrooms$1,8001587 sqft