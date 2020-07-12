Neighborhood Guide: Aurora

Check out the top neighborhoods in Aurora for renting an apartment: Fox Valley, Big Woods Marmion, South Farnsworth and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
  1. 1. Fox Valley
    Verified

    1 of 49

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    21 Units Available
    Fox Valley
    Legacy at Fox Valley
    3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,450
    775 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,560
    1142 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 45

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    18 Units Available
    Fox Valley
    Hunter's Glen Apartments
    245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,145
    714 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,265
    1026 sqft
  2. 2. Big Woods Marmion
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    25 Units Available
    Big Woods Marmion
    Butterfield Oaks
    2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,219
    788 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,459
    1043 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 18

    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    23 Units Available
    Big Woods Marmion
    The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
    3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,378
    770 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,596
    1189 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,762
    1391 sqft
  3. 3. South Farnsworth
    Verified

    1 of 27

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    10 Units Available
    South Farnsworth
    AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
    1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,322
    846 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,487
    1141 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,686
    1671 sqft

    1 of 21

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    South Farnsworth
    1685 Town Center St
    1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,425
    1320 sqft
  4. 4. Edgelawn Randall
    Verified

    1 of 27

    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    28 Units Available
    Edgelawn Randall
    Orchard Village Apartments
    1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,106
    742 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,485
    992 sqft

    1 of 14

    Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
    1 Unit Available
    Edgelawn Randall
    1255 Foxcroft Drive
    1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,725
    1218 sqft
  5. 5. Eola Yards
    Verified

    1 of 45

    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    38 Units Available
    Eola Yards
    The Aventine at Oakhurst North
    2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,294
    731 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,572
    1188 sqft

    1 of 30

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Eola Yards
    421 VAUGHN Circle
    421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,800
    1587 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Big Woods Marmion
Edgelawn Randall
Eola Yards
Far East
Fox Valley
South East Villages
South Farnsworth
Waubonsee