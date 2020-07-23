Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

149 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Addison, IL

Finding an apartment in Addison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
621 East Armitage Avenue
621 East Armitage Avenue, Addison, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
This is a top floor 3 bed, 2 bath available June 1. Updated kitchen and features throughout the apt. Hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms that fit queen beds, dresser and lots of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Addison

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1483 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Creekside C
315 Creekside Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.
Results within 5 miles of Addison
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,260
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
25 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
11 Units Available
The Mark
1245 Fordham Drive, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1400 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
9 Units Available
Renew on York
100 E George Street, Bensenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
974 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
10 Units Available
The Monroe
1400 N Oakmont Dr, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
950 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
27 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
85 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
18 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1572 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
37 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,548
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
11 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
St. Charles Square Apartments
607 Gundersen Dr, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
900 sqft
Welcome to St. Charles Square, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Carol Stream, IL.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
20 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,055
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1119 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
22 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Addison, IL

Finding an apartment in Addison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

