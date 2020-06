Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

15053 N Mill St Available 06/22/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX IN RATHDRUM (APP #137) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised**



SINGLE LEVEL DUPLEX IN CENTRAL LOCATION IN RATHDRUM, 2 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH, 1234 SQFT, OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH REFRIGERATOR, AND DISHWASHER, DINING AREA, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, SINGLE CAR GARAGE, POSSIBLE SMALL PET WITH DEPOSIT AND APPROVAL WITH $25/MONTH PET RENT, TENANTS RESPONSIBLE TO MOW IMMEDIATE AREA OFF DECK AND FRONT AREA OF UNIT, SET $125 WATER/SEWER PER MONTH



APPLICATION STEPS:

1.Go to www.resortpropertiesidaho.com

2. Click Tenants

3. Click Tenant Resources

4. Click Application



(RLNE5854978)