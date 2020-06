Amenities

"Beautiful 4 Bedroom House For Rent" - Call (208) 398-2226 or log on to the showmojo.com website to set up a showing.



"Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home". New 2013 Home! This home has an open floor plan and open Kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Living room upstairs and down stairs. 2 Full bathrooms. Sprinkler system. Washer and Dryer hookups. Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities.(gas,electric & water-sewer-trash)

Pets are not allowed at this property.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required on all lease agreements through Real Property Management.

Turn over fee due at lease signing.



