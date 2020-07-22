/
/
bannock county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Bannock County, ID📍
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2277 Elmore St.
2277 Elmore Street, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2608 sqft
2277 Elmore St. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful New Home in Highland area - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com This nice, clean home has 5 bedrooms with large closets & 3 1/2 baths.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
295 La Valle Strada
295 La Valle Strada, Pocatello, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
295 La Valle Strada Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom Townhouse - Nice, newer townhouse in a great community! This home features a full kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1127 Booth
1127 Booth Drive, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
Great Town House!!! - Call (208) 398-2226 or log on to the showmojo.com website to set up a showing. Nice updated 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Town House for rent. Features lots of closet space and enclosed patio. Covered carport for 1 vehicle.
1 of 54
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2888 Summit Dr.
2888 Summit Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
4047 sqft
"Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent" - Call 208-234-1000 for your personal showing. Amazing Views!! Large windows throughout the home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
350 Via Venitio
350 Viaduct Venitio, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent - Call 208-234-1000 for a personal showing of this amazing home. Large Newer 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home For Rent. Full Kitchen with open living area.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5866 Country Club Dr.
5866 Country Club Drive, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2500 sqft
5866 Country Club Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful large 5 bedroom home for rent - Beautiful home with 1/2 acre! 5 bedroom 3 bath with garage, fenced yard, dishwasher, disposal, water softener, lots of storage. Gas forced air furnace with AC.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
723 W Lewis - 108
723 West Lewis Street, Pocatello, ID
Studio
$475
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pets Welcome. Enjoy movies in the community courtyard. On site laundry. Off street parking.
1 of 45
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Cedar Hills
55 Cedar Hills Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc. This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier
841 S Fourth Ave
841 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-Bedroom, pet friendly House with basement storage in University District - Two Bedroom House in University District near Elmer's and lower campus. Large living room and kitchen. Den. Washer/Dryer hookups. Full unfinished basement. Rent $750.
1 of 17
Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Circle Inn Lot 17A
211 Circle Inn Dr, Chubbuck, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home for rent. Large living room with a full kitchen area. Master bedroom with walk in closet & bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bannock County area include Bridgerland Technical College, and Utah State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Smithfield, North Logan, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Brigham City have apartments for rent.