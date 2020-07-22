10 Apartments for rent in Bannock County, ID

Apartment List
1 of 39

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2277 Elmore St.
2277 Elmore Street, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2608 sqft
2277 Elmore St. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful New Home in Highland area - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com This nice, clean home has 5 bedrooms with large closets & 3 1/2 baths.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
295 La Valle Strada
295 La Valle Strada, Pocatello, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
295 La Valle Strada Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom Townhouse - Nice, newer townhouse in a great community! This home features a full kitchen with a dishwasher and lots of cupboard space.

1127 Booth

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1127 Booth
1127 Booth Drive, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$825
Great Town House!!! - Call (208) 398-2226 or log on to the showmojo.com website to set up a showing. Nice updated 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Town House for rent. Features lots of closet space and enclosed patio. Covered carport for 1 vehicle.

1 of 54

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2888 Summit Dr.
2888 Summit Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
4047 sqft
"Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent" - Call 208-234-1000 for your personal showing. Amazing Views!! Large windows throughout the home.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
350 Via Venitio
350 Viaduct Venitio, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent - Call 208-234-1000 for a personal showing of this amazing home. Large Newer 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home For Rent. Full Kitchen with open living area.

1 of 31

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5866 Country Club Dr.
5866 Country Club Drive, Pocatello, ID
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
2500 sqft
5866 Country Club Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful large 5 bedroom home for rent - Beautiful home with 1/2 acre! 5 bedroom 3 bath with garage, fenced yard, dishwasher, disposal, water softener, lots of storage. Gas forced air furnace with AC.

Old Town

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Old Town
723 W Lewis - 108
723 West Lewis Street, Pocatello, ID
Studio
$475
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pets Welcome. Enjoy movies in the community courtyard. On site laundry. Off street parking.

1 of 45

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
55 Cedar Hills
55 Cedar Hills Drive, Pocatello, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc. This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Whittier
841 S Fourth Ave
841 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, ID
2 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-Bedroom, pet friendly House with basement storage in University District - Two Bedroom House in University District near Elmer's and lower campus. Large living room and kitchen. Den. Washer/Dryer hookups. Full unfinished basement. Rent $750.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
211 Circle Inn Lot 17A
211 Circle Inn Dr, Chubbuck, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
3 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home - To schedule a showing please call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home for rent. Large living room with a full kitchen area. Master bedroom with walk in closet & bathroom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bannock County?
Apartment Rentals in Bannock County start at $450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bannock County?
Some of the colleges located in the Bannock County area include Bridgerland Technical College, and Utah State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Bannock County have apartments for rent?
Smithfield, North Logan, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Brigham City have apartments for rent.

