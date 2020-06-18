439 N Grant

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Cute cottage setting - To set up a showing you can call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com.

The lock box with the key inside is located on the entry door



1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with large walk in closet. Off street parking.

Washer/Dryer in unit - owner will NOT maintain them.

Spacious kitchen with disposal & dishwasher.

Additional $75 monthly for water-sewer-trash added to rent amount.

Tenants set up power & gas with those utility companies directly.

Pets are not allowed at this property.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.



Turnover fee is due at lease signing



