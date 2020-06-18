439 N Grant

Cute cottage setting - To set up a showing you can call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com. The lock box with the key inside is located on the entry door
1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with large walk in closet. Off street parking. Washer/Dryer in unit - owner will NOT maintain them. Spacious kitchen with disposal & dishwasher. Additional $75 monthly for water-sewer-trash added to rent amount. Tenants set up power & gas with those utility companies directly. Pets are not allowed at this property.
Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.
Turnover fee is due at lease signing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
