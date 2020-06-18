All apartments in Pocatello
Find more places like 439 N Grant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pocatello, ID
/
439 N Grant
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

439 N Grant

439 N Grant Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

439 N Grant Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cute cottage setting - To set up a showing you can call (208) 398-2226 or log on to showmojo.com.
The lock box with the key inside is located on the entry door

1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with large walk in closet. Off street parking.
Washer/Dryer in unit - owner will NOT maintain them.
Spacious kitchen with disposal & dishwasher.
Additional $75 monthly for water-sewer-trash added to rent amount.
Tenants set up power & gas with those utility companies directly.
Pets are not allowed at this property.

Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.

Turnover fee is due at lease signing

(RLNE5828488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 N Grant have any available units?
439 N Grant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pocatello, ID.
What amenities does 439 N Grant have?
Some of 439 N Grant's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 N Grant currently offering any rent specials?
439 N Grant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 N Grant pet-friendly?
No, 439 N Grant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pocatello.
Does 439 N Grant offer parking?
Yes, 439 N Grant does offer parking.
Does 439 N Grant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 N Grant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 N Grant have a pool?
No, 439 N Grant does not have a pool.
Does 439 N Grant have accessible units?
No, 439 N Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 439 N Grant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 N Grant has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 N Grant have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 N Grant does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ammon, ID
Idaho Falls, ID