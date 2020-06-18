2888 Summit Dr.

Amenities

"Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent" - Call 208-234-1000 for your personal showing.



Amazing Views!! Large windows throughout the home. All new carpet throughout, freshly refinished hardwood flooring and new hardwood flooring in the dining room. Lots of room for storage, triple car garage. 3 stories, spiral type stairwell with landings. The main floor has a formal dining area, living room with built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathroom, and laundry room. Downstairs includes a wet bar, living room, bonus room, bedroom, large storage room with shelves, and more. Step right into the yard from the basement patio, and beautifully landscaped yard all around. RV parking on the side, and 12x15 shed for added storage room. Tenant pays all utilities (gas; electric & water-sewer-trash).

Pets are not allowed at this property.



Tenant to pay additional monthly cost added to the rent for a professional landscaper to maintain the yard and landscaping $200.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.

The turnover fee is due at lease signing.



A short term 6 – 11 month lease agreement is negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



