All apartments in Pocatello
Find more places like 2888 Summit Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pocatello, ID
/
2888 Summit Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2888 Summit Dr.

2888 Summit Drive · (208) 234-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2888 Summit Drive, Pocatello, ID 83201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2888 Summit Dr. · Avail. now

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
"Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home For Rent" - Call 208-234-1000 for your personal showing.

Amazing Views!! Large windows throughout the home. All new carpet throughout, freshly refinished hardwood flooring and new hardwood flooring in the dining room. Lots of room for storage, triple car garage. 3 stories, spiral type stairwell with landings. The main floor has a formal dining area, living room with built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathroom, and laundry room. Downstairs includes a wet bar, living room, bonus room, bedroom, large storage room with shelves, and more. Step right into the yard from the basement patio, and beautifully landscaped yard all around. RV parking on the side, and 12x15 shed for added storage room. Tenant pays all utilities (gas; electric & water-sewer-trash).
Pets are not allowed at this property.

Tenant to pay additional monthly cost added to the rent for a professional landscaper to maintain the yard and landscaping $200.

Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.
The turnover fee is due at lease signing.

A short term 6 – 11 month lease agreement is negotiable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3472723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2888 Summit Dr. have any available units?
2888 Summit Dr. has a unit available for $2,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2888 Summit Dr. have?
Some of 2888 Summit Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2888 Summit Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2888 Summit Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2888 Summit Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pocatello.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2888 Summit Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. have a pool?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2888 Summit Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2888 Summit Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2888 Summit Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ammon, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity