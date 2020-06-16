224 1st Street North

Amenities

Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.



This cozy sun-filled unit offers a kitchen with appliances (no microwave) with plenty of counter and cupboard space. A nice oversized living room with access to the fenced in front yard. The 3 bedrooms are of ample size and space.



Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713!



**No pets**Tenant pay all utilities**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of:Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters insurance is required**



