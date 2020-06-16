All apartments in Nampa
224 1st Street North
224 1st Street North

224 1st Street South · (208) 314-8713
Location

224 1st Street South, Nampa, ID 83687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

Just minutes from the Freeway, shopping, grocery store, restaurants and so much more! This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath unit includes the washer/dryer.

This cozy sun-filled unit offers a kitchen with appliances (no microwave) with plenty of counter and cupboard space. A nice oversized living room with access to the fenced in front yard. The 3 bedrooms are of ample size and space.

Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713!

**No pets**Tenant pay all utilities**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of:Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters insurance is required**

Amenities: 3 bed, 1 Bath, Du-plex, single level, Kitchen, refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Dining Area, Living Room, no smoking, Washer/Dryer included, no pets, fenced front yard, off street parking, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 1st Street North have any available units?
224 1st Street North has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 1st Street North have?
Some of 224 1st Street North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 1st Street North currently offering any rent specials?
224 1st Street North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 1st Street North pet-friendly?
No, 224 1st Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 224 1st Street North offer parking?
Yes, 224 1st Street North does offer parking.
Does 224 1st Street North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 1st Street North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 1st Street North have a pool?
No, 224 1st Street North does not have a pool.
Does 224 1st Street North have accessible units?
No, 224 1st Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 224 1st Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 1st Street North has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 1st Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 1st Street North does not have units with air conditioning.
