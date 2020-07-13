1224 S Ivy St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible on-site laundry

3 Bedrooms, 1453 square Feet



As you walk through the front door you will notice a large living room with durable vinyl plank flooring. As you tour through the living room area you will enter a large dining space and very modern kitchen. The kitchen features a large granite island with a sink and dishwasher. The back wall of the kitchen features custom modern cabinets with a glass top stove and an above range microwave. As we venture back through the living room you will recognize an enclosed half bathroom featuring a stand alone vanity and toilet which is very convenient for your guest, friends, and families that come to visit. Now, with all of the downstairs covered we will head upstairs that is covered in upgraded carpet and pad. As you breach the top of the stairs we will find a hallway connected to 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a laundry room. Venturing into each bedroom you notice how large each space is. As you go through each bedroom, you will notice that the master bedroom features your own master bathroom. This well thought out floor plan was designed just for you.



This property is located by NNU off of Florida Ave, between 12th and Holly St on Ivy St.



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS



Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.



CREDIT:

EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.

IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.

IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.

You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies

You cannot have any liens against you.

You cannot have an Eviction.



NO FELONS



APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.



PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com



The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:



We use a third party pet policy service.



Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.



