2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors. The living room is large with a gas fireplace, a tv mount, plant shelves and soaring ceilings! Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wrap around breakfast bar, and large walk in pantry! The large Master bedroom surrounding plant shelves with custom access lighting, ceiling fan, and private access door to patio and on-suite! The on-suite has dual vanities, large soaker-tub, walk in shower, and large walk in closet with custom built ins! Up the spiral staircase there are 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with the large 4th bedroom/bonus room/media room with built in surround sounds and French doors! The backyard has all the bells and whistles with being fully fenced, manicured landscaping, large covered patio, fire-pit with seating area, in-ground lighting, and extra-large storage shed! There is a drive through garage for easy access to the backyard! Lawncare and central vacuum included!



No Cats Allowed



