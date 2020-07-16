All apartments in Meridian
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2883 S Jiovanni Place

2883 South Jiovanni Place · No Longer Available
Location

2883 South Jiovanni Place, Meridian, ID 83642
Southwest Meridian

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
2883 S Jiovanni Place Available 08/10/20 Elegant Home with Office in Strada Bellissima Subdivision! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an office! Walking into this gorgeous home with an office off the front door with french doors. The living room is large with a gas fireplace, a tv mount, plant shelves and soaring ceilings! Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wrap around breakfast bar, and large walk in pantry! The large Master bedroom surrounding plant shelves with custom access lighting, ceiling fan, and private access door to patio and on-suite! The on-suite has dual vanities, large soaker-tub, walk in shower, and large walk in closet with custom built ins! Up the spiral staircase there are 3 generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with the large 4th bedroom/bonus room/media room with built in surround sounds and French doors! The backyard has all the bells and whistles with being fully fenced, manicured landscaping, large covered patio, fire-pit with seating area, in-ground lighting, and extra-large storage shed! There is a drive through garage for easy access to the backyard! Lawncare and central vacuum included!

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR today!

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.cornerstoneidaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant: Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have any available units?
2883 S Jiovanni Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, ID.
What amenities does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have?
Some of 2883 S Jiovanni Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 S Jiovanni Place currently offering any rent specials?
2883 S Jiovanni Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 S Jiovanni Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 S Jiovanni Place is pet friendly.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place offer parking?
Yes, 2883 S Jiovanni Place offers parking.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2883 S Jiovanni Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have a pool?
No, 2883 S Jiovanni Place does not have a pool.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have accessible units?
No, 2883 S Jiovanni Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 S Jiovanni Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2883 S Jiovanni Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2883 S Jiovanni Place does not have units with air conditioning.
