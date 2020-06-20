All apartments in Meridian
2215 East Ringneck Court

2215 E Ringneck St · No Longer Available
Location

2215 E Ringneck St, Meridian, ID 83646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
New in 2018 offering all the modern amenities 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths next to the common area for children to play on the community playground or family picnics.

If you would like to schedule a showing please apply online for free at www - dot - NestIdaho - dot - com proceed to rental search and locate listing at the bottom of the page (apply here) a member of our staff will contact you to schedule a showing time. Home is available July 1st and pets will be considered on a case by case bases please discuss at time of application.

Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

