Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs. Pantry is ENORMOUS! All bedrooms are located upstairs. Huge Master bedroom with master bath - separate soaker tub and shower. THREE walk-in closets located in this home and a lot of storage. Gas Heat and Forced Air. House receiving a full paint touch up. Photos and video to come. This house won't last long. Accepting applications NOW!