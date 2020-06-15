All apartments in Hayden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

316 E Orchard Ave

316 East Orchard Avenue · (888) 406-1868
Location

316 East Orchard Avenue, Hayden, ID 83835

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 E Orchard Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
316 E Orchard Ave Available 07/10/20 Freshly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Hayden! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled duplex home in Hayden!

Nice curb appeal with a craftsman door, stone wainscoting, and a metal roof. Hard surface flooring throughout the house makes cleanup a breeze and looks amazing. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen.

The galley style kitchen includes granite counters, a stainless refrigerator, ceramic top range/oven, built-in microwave, under-mount stainless steel sink, and a tile backsplash. A washer and dryer are included for your convenience.

Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located down the hall. The tub/shower combo features a glass door and tile surround.

The backyard is completely fenced and has a divider fence between the units. There are raised beds in the backyard for planting flowers or veggies!

Weekly mowing is included along with water and sewer. The home also has a new furnace to keep you warm this winter!

No Pets
No Smoking

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1125

To see a video walkthrough of this property, just follow the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtFsrYjN4Og

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E Orchard Ave have any available units?
316 E Orchard Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 E Orchard Ave have?
Some of 316 E Orchard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 E Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 E Orchard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 316 E Orchard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayden.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 316 E Orchard Ave does offer parking.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 E Orchard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 316 E Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 E Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E Orchard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 E Orchard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
