Amenities
316 E Orchard Ave Available 07/10/20 Freshly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Hayden! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled duplex home in Hayden!
Nice curb appeal with a craftsman door, stone wainscoting, and a metal roof. Hard surface flooring throughout the house makes cleanup a breeze and looks amazing. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen.
The galley style kitchen includes granite counters, a stainless refrigerator, ceramic top range/oven, built-in microwave, under-mount stainless steel sink, and a tile backsplash. A washer and dryer are included for your convenience.
Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located down the hall. The tub/shower combo features a glass door and tile surround.
The backyard is completely fenced and has a divider fence between the units. There are raised beds in the backyard for planting flowers or veggies!
Weekly mowing is included along with water and sewer. The home also has a new furnace to keep you warm this winter!
No Pets
No Smoking
Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1125
To see a video walkthrough of this property, just follow the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtFsrYjN4Og
Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5277583)