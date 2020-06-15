Amenities

316 E Orchard Ave Available 07/10/20 Freshly Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Hayden! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled duplex home in Hayden!



Nice curb appeal with a craftsman door, stone wainscoting, and a metal roof. Hard surface flooring throughout the house makes cleanup a breeze and looks amazing. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen.



The galley style kitchen includes granite counters, a stainless refrigerator, ceramic top range/oven, built-in microwave, under-mount stainless steel sink, and a tile backsplash. A washer and dryer are included for your convenience.



Two bedrooms and a full bathroom are located down the hall. The tub/shower combo features a glass door and tile surround.



The backyard is completely fenced and has a divider fence between the units. There are raised beds in the backyard for planting flowers or veggies!



Weekly mowing is included along with water and sewer. The home also has a new furnace to keep you warm this winter!



No Pets

No Smoking



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1125



To see a video walkthrough of this property, just follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtFsrYjN4Og



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



No Pets Allowed



