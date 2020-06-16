2862 West Broadmoore Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is the cream of the crop! Complete with stainless steel appliances & tile backdrop in the beautiful kitchen, updated white trim throughout, well kept carpets & laminate flooring plus a 2 car garage! 3 spacious levels with large closets in each room, washer/dryer hookups in a large laundry room with cupboard space & a sliding door that takes you out to the large yard with gorgeous landscaping!

This house is located in a high class neighborhood directly across the street from the park! Easy access to all of what Coeur d'Alene has to offer!

Available approx June 1st, you can drive by but please do not disrupt the current tenants.

$2100 includes water/sewer/garbage.