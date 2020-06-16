All apartments in Hayden
2862 West Broadmoore Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2862 West Broadmoore Drive

2862 West Broadmoore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2862 West Broadmoore Drive, Hayden, ID 83835

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The wait is over!!! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is the cream of the crop! Complete with stainless steel appliances & tile backdrop in the beautiful kitchen, updated white trim throughout, well kept carpets & laminate flooring plus a 2 car garage! 3 spacious levels with large closets in each room, washer/dryer hookups in a large laundry room with cupboard space & a sliding door that takes you out to the large yard with gorgeous landscaping!
This house is located in a high class neighborhood directly across the street from the park! Easy access to all of what Coeur d'Alene has to offer!
Available approx June 1st, you can drive by but please do not disrupt the current tenants.
$2100 includes water/sewer/garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have any available units?
2862 West Broadmoore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayden, ID.
What amenities does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have?
Some of 2862 West Broadmoore Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2862 West Broadmoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2862 West Broadmoore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2862 West Broadmoore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayden.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive does offer parking.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have a pool?
No, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2862 West Broadmoore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2862 West Broadmoore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
