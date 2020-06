Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Brand New 3bed/2bath Home in Hayden! - Be the first one to live here! This house is completed and ready for occupancy. Great location off of Orchard Avenue in Hayden and tucked back on a short street with only seven other homes. Minimum upkeep outside. There is a fenced yard for privacy too! The inside has vaulted ceilings, a great lay out, vinyl planking floors except in the bedrooms where you can curl your toes into the carpet. No animals of any kind are allowed due to owner needs. Moderately priced for long term tenants!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587565)