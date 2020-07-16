31 Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
1 of 60

7 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
1 of 24

19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1614 sqft
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley..

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
1 of 39

4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,360
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 29

4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
1 of 19

20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
2415 S Pond
2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
4630 W. Farm View Dr.
4630 West Farm View Drive, Hidden Springs, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1801 sqft
4630 Farm View~Must See Hidden Springs Home w/ Lawn Care Included! - Located in the coveted Hidden Springs area close to several parks, a community pool, a fitness center, a library, and hiking/biking trail connections! This beautiful home features

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
North End
1207 W Fort St #207
1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
923 sqft
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
Highlands
2468 Bogus Basin Rd
2468 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
EXEC LEVEL MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE HEART OF N BOISE! - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all with updated carpet and refinished hardwood flooring! Enjoy a spacious master suite, an

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
Vista
2318 South Shoshone Street
2318 South Shoshone Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1617 S. Colorado Ave
1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1366 sqft
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
North End
1306 N 14th Street
1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
North End
1309 N 13th St
1309 North 13th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
923 sqft
Quaint Two Story North End Duplex - $1480/Mo - 2 BR, 1 BA Duplex, split level, all wood floors, historic charm throughout. All appliances included; new paint, in-ground sprinklers, detached garage.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Vista
2424 Targee St
2424 West Targee Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1128 sqft
Depot bench - Newly remodeled and close to everything! - Near the airport, downtown, and BSU. This beautifully remodeled home comes with all new appliances, and washer dryer hookups in a stunningly tiled laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
1 of 14

25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
1 of 23

55 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,054
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,092
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
1 of 10

9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garden City, ID

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garden City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

