3 bedroom apartments
83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10263 W Carlton Bay Dr
10263 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1665 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with flexible work to live area downstairs, this is the 3rd bedroom. Stained and sealed concrete flooring and granite kitchen counter-tops. Grass common area out front and private courtyard patio out back.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Collister
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
909 North 31st Street
909 North 31st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1614 sqft
Oh WOW what a fun spot to be! Down the street within walking/biking distance to Quinns Pond & Esther Simplot Park if your a outdoor enthusiast or foodie this should be right up your alley..
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Valley
9364 W Edna St
9364 West Edna Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
2821 N. Weaver Cir
2821 North Weaver Circle, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2341 sqft
Furnished rental available September 15, 2020 - May 1, 2021. Perfect Boise location off Curtis and Northview close to hospitals, freeway, downtown, and restaurants. Rent includes internet and W/S/T. Tenant pays gas and electric only.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bench
4211 Vera Street
4211 Vera Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
W. Boise 3 bedroom/1 bath Duplex w/Double garage - This is an approx. 1150 sq.ft. remodeled duplex with updated bathroom. Separate large double garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Back yard is shared by both units so strongly prefer no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7291 W Cascade Dr
7291 Cascade Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1764 sqft
7291 W Cascade Dr Available 08/17/20 Retro Townhome in Downtown Boise!! - Retro-trendy Townhome located in the heart of the Boise Bench within walking distance to the Boise Towne Square Mall and located on the City Bus Route.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1152 N Marsh Hawk Pl
1152 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
1152 N Marsh Hawk Pl Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Eagle just off Hwy 55 & Floating Feather - Don't miss this adorable Eagle home with split bedroom design, vaulted ceiling and open layout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
4370 S Cimarron Ave
4370 South Cimarron Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
Walk into your next home greeted by the open great area; it has a bright natural light throughout living, kitchen, and dining area. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and has large windows overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
4630 W. Farm View Dr.
4630 West Farm View Drive, Hidden Springs, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1801 sqft
4630 Farm View~Must See Hidden Springs Home w/ Lawn Care Included! - Located in the coveted Hidden Springs area close to several parks, a community pool, a fitness center, a library, and hiking/biking trail connections! This beautiful home features
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
2468 Bogus Basin Rd
2468 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID
EXEC LEVEL MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE HEART OF N BOISE! - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all with updated carpet and refinished hardwood flooring! Enjoy a spacious master suite, an
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
3402 N 32nd
3402 North 32nd Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1405 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Access to foothills with an abundance of bike and hiking trails. Minutes from downtown and access to great parks, restaurants and shopping.
