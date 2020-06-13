Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 E Covey Run Ct
975 East Covey Run Court, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2415 sqft
975 E Covey Run Ct Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental Home, Coming Soon, in Eagle! - Come enjoy one of Eagles most desirable subs. Brookwood is a beautiful subdivision with a community pool right down the street. This home has beautiful curb appeal.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
879 W Oakhampton Dr
879 West Oakhampton Drive, Eagle, ID
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2960 sqft
879 W Oakhampton Dr Available 08/04/20 Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home on Banbury Golf Course - Meticulously cared for custom home on Banbury Golf Course, 6th tee box. Single level with upper bonus room & skylights above 3 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2621 E Windrose Street
2621 East Windrose Street, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
2621 E Windrose Street Available 07/15/20 Updated Single Level Home in Eagle! - Enjoy this single level split floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Echohawk Estate in Eagle! Walking into this home you are greeted with beautiful natural

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
156 S Stephenson
156 S Stephenson St, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1952 sqft
Single level, maintenance free living in the heart of Eagle. This brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage has upgrades throughout, large great room and kitchen with huge walk in pantry. Large multi slider opens to outdoor covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$970
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
8481 W Casa Grande Ct.
8481 West Casa Grande Court, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1312 sqft
Beautiful Boise Home - Great views nestled near foothills. Granite countertops, pergo flooring, Covered back patio. Closeto the greenbelt, shopping, and Boise River. At the end of a cul-de-sac. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831161)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5061 N Rothmans Ave
5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1340 sqft
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
9595 West Arnold Road
9595 West Arnold Road, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the beautiful Boise foothills. Step out your door and enjoy the nearby public park (less than 200 feet away!) or take a short walk and have access to Boise's many hiking trails in the gorgeous foothills.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northwest Boise City
1 Unit Available
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
14 Units Available
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
7 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,037
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,141
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,118
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Collister
10 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,012
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Meridian
13 Units Available
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
716 N Gray Cloud Way
716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1180 sqft
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Winstead Park
1 Unit Available
1916 North Larch Street
1916 Larch Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493 Beautiful Recently Updated 3 bed 2 bath home on the Central Bench. Come enjoy Central Bench living at its best.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
952 E Hawk Street
952 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1710 sqft
952 E Hawk Street Available 07/17/20 952 Hawk~ Giant 3 Bedroom Charmer Minutes from The Village! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located in an established neighborhood off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Meridian
1 Unit Available
159 W Addeson Street
159 W Addeson St, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1709 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRAS - FLEXIBLE TERMS (6-12 MOS) - This better-than-new, single level dream home on a corner lot is perfect for downsizing without compromising in luxury with its every imaginable upgrade! An expansive
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Eagle, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Eagle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

