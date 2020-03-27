All apartments in Eagle
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:29 AM

827 E Riverside Rd, A-101

827 E Riverside Dr · (208) 890-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

827 E Riverside Dr, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
dog park
basketball court
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center. Ask about on-site storage and self-serve bike repair shop!
Eagle River Luxury Living offers apartment homes featuring modern and sophisticated one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans within our refined community. Immerse yourself in nature with the greenbelt right outside your front door or enjoy the vibrant downtown Eagle scene.

Eagle River provides endless entertainment options while keeping you close to home. When you are ready to relax or recharge, an abundance of amenities and activities can be found right outside your front door. Enjoy fishing, running, biking, or walking on the greenbelt or take advantage of our onsite fitness facility.

Choose modern style seamlessly blended with luxury, and make your move to Eagle River Luxury Living today!

Property Amenities:
State of the art Clubhouse
Fitness Center
Access to the greenbelt
Basketball Court
Dog Park

Resident Responsible For:
Electricity

Pet Policy:
Pet friendly with additional fees and pet rent.

Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have any available units?
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have?
Some of 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 currently offering any rent specials?
827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 is pet friendly.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 offer parking?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not offer parking.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have a pool?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not have a pool.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have accessible units?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 E Riverside Rd, A-101 does not have units with air conditioning.
