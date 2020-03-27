827 E Riverside Rd, A-101

Amenities

dogs allowed gym dog park basketball court clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym

Come home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath luxury apartment in Eagle, Idaho. Enjoy modern luxury finishes and the Boise River and greenbelt outside your front door. No detail has been spared on the modern clubhouse and fitness center. Ask about on-site storage and self-serve bike repair shop!

Eagle River Luxury Living offers apartment homes featuring modern and sophisticated one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans within our refined community. Immerse yourself in nature with the greenbelt right outside your front door or enjoy the vibrant downtown Eagle scene.



Eagle River provides endless entertainment options while keeping you close to home. When you are ready to relax or recharge, an abundance of amenities and activities can be found right outside your front door. Enjoy fishing, running, biking, or walking on the greenbelt or take advantage of our onsite fitness facility.



Choose modern style seamlessly blended with luxury, and make your move to Eagle River Luxury Living today!



Property Amenities:

State of the art Clubhouse

Fitness Center

Access to the greenbelt

Basketball Court

Dog Park



Resident Responsible For:

Electricity



Pet Policy:

Pet friendly with additional fees and pet rent.



Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.