Amenities
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home. Located in a delightful pocket neighborhood, you'll be centrally located and close to restaurants, shops, Eagle Hills Golf Course and Guerber Park. Foothill trails abound! Home features an open split bedroom floor plan and vaulted ceilings- lots of natural light! Two generously sized bedrooms on one side of the home, and your large master suite on the other (with walk-in closet and on-suite huge bathroom). Fully fenced and mature landscaped backyard. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with no neighbors on one side. Enjoy the adjacent community park with tennis, basketball court, gazebo and play equipment to use at your leisure.
For faster reply, please TEXT or email. Tours are being offered virtually via video link, or an agent will use appropriate CDC recommended social distancing best practices, and unlock a door/sanitize before and after a personal tour.
Nitty gritty details:
Lease duration 1yr, with renewal options available
No pets preferred, small dog allowed with proper screening and additional fee
Washer/dryer provided
Basic yard care provided
Utilities required of tenant- water, electric, gas. (Owner carries sewer, trash)
Non-smoking unit ONLY
Security deposit and fees of $1750 due 48 hours after application approval ($1250 refundable, $500 held for admin, cleaning fees, and rekeying).
Lease start date within 10 days of approval is preferred- we can't hold a property unless rent is being paid.
2 car garage, driveway parking available
$15/month pest control plan assessed in addition to rent with Pestcom Pest Control
All adult tenants on lease must be screened and pass requirements, roommates must each qualify independently
Tenant will be required to secure renter's insurance policy
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5693370)