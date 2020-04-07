All apartments in Eagle
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:13 AM

1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place

1095 North Marsh Hawk Place · (208) 424-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home. Located in a delightful pocket neighborhood, you'll be centrally located and close to restaurants, shops, Eagle Hills Golf Course and Guerber Park. Foothill trails abound! Home features an open split bedroom floor plan and vaulted ceilings- lots of natural light! Two generously sized bedrooms on one side of the home, and your large master suite on the other (with walk-in closet and on-suite huge bathroom). Fully fenced and mature landscaped backyard. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with no neighbors on one side. Enjoy the adjacent community park with tennis, basketball court, gazebo and play equipment to use at your leisure.

For faster reply, please TEXT or email. Tours are being offered virtually via video link, or an agent will use appropriate CDC recommended social distancing best practices, and unlock a door/sanitize before and after a personal tour.

Nitty gritty details:
Lease duration 1yr, with renewal options available
No pets preferred, small dog allowed with proper screening and additional fee
Washer/dryer provided
Basic yard care provided
Utilities required of tenant- water, electric, gas. (Owner carries sewer, trash)
Non-smoking unit ONLY
Security deposit and fees of $1750 due 48 hours after application approval ($1250 refundable, $500 held for admin, cleaning fees, and rekeying).
Lease start date within 10 days of approval is preferred- we can't hold a property unless rent is being paid.
2 car garage, driveway parking available
$15/month pest control plan assessed in addition to rent with Pestcom Pest Control
All adult tenants on lease must be screened and pass requirements, roommates must each qualify independently
Tenant will be required to secure renter's insurance policy

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5693370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have any available units?
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have?
Some of 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place currently offering any rent specials?
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place is pet friendly.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place offer parking?
Yes, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place does offer parking.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have a pool?
No, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place does not have a pool.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have accessible units?
No, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place does not have units with air conditioning.
