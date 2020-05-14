17869 Sunset Ridge Ave

Amenities

Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home is located in a new subdivision just across the street from Sage Middle School, off Ustick Rd & Santa Ana Ave. Easy access to HWY 84. Spacious and low maintenance back yard with walking path.



Available now.



$1,595.00 Monthly Rent

$1,600.00 Sec Dep



One small dog upon approval.



No Smoking



It's priced to rent, so don't miss this one.



