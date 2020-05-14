All apartments in Canyon County
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

17869 Sunset Ridge Ave

17869 Sunset Ridge Ave · (208) 391-1900
Location

17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID 83687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17869 Sunset Ridge Ave · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This home is located in a new subdivision just across the street from Sage Middle School, off Ustick Rd & Santa Ana Ave. Easy access to HWY 84. Spacious and low maintenance back yard with walking path.

Available now.

$1,595.00 Monthly Rent
$1,600.00 Sec Dep

One small dog upon approval.

No Smoking

It's priced to rent, so don't miss this one.

Please call (208) 391-1900 to schedule a showing.
For faster response, please feel free to call our office or leave your phone number with your inquire so that we may better serve you.
Please feel free to also visit our website at www.idahomeproperties.com and view "Rental Listings" to apply.

Thank you!
Idahome Property Management
(RLNE5738760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

