14199 Tara St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great three bedroom home in Quiet Neighborhood - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Caldwell (Vallivue Height Subdivision) This home has a nice sized kitchen, wall pantry with all appliances and a separate dining area and utility room. All new wood style vinyl flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Entry and Laundry. Open floor plan offers lots of natural lighting with french double doors leading to the large back patio. Back yard is large, with storage shed and garden area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Front bedrooms have double door closets with storage shelves. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and large tiled master bath with linen storage. Nice sized two car garage. Walking distance to Vallivue High School. THIS IS A NO PET PROPRETY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881526)