Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

14199 Tara St.

14199 Tara Street · (208) 960-0660
Location

14199 Tara Street, Caldwell, ID 83607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14199 Tara St. · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom home in Quiet Neighborhood - This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Caldwell (Vallivue Height Subdivision) This home has a nice sized kitchen, wall pantry with all appliances and a separate dining area and utility room. All new wood style vinyl flooring in Kitchen, Dining, Entry and Laundry. Open floor plan offers lots of natural lighting with french double doors leading to the large back patio. Back yard is large, with storage shed and garden area. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Front bedrooms have double door closets with storage shelves. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and large tiled master bath with linen storage. Nice sized two car garage. Walking distance to Vallivue High School. THIS IS A NO PET PROPRETY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14199 Tara St. have any available units?
14199 Tara St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14199 Tara St. have?
Some of 14199 Tara St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14199 Tara St. currently offering any rent specials?
14199 Tara St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14199 Tara St. pet-friendly?
No, 14199 Tara St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 14199 Tara St. offer parking?
Yes, 14199 Tara St. offers parking.
Does 14199 Tara St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14199 Tara St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14199 Tara St. have a pool?
No, 14199 Tara St. does not have a pool.
Does 14199 Tara St. have accessible units?
No, 14199 Tara St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14199 Tara St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14199 Tara St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14199 Tara St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14199 Tara St. has units with air conditioning.
