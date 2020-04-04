4417 Parkcenter Blvd

Amenities
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN PREMIERE HARRIS RANCH - Be the first to live in this stunning, no maintenance two story urban townhome on THE BLVD just steps from the Boise River, Greenbelt and foothills trails! A welcoming main level great room optimizes modern form and livability with oversized picture windows for maximum natural lighting, accented brick walls, gorgeous engineered wood flooring and a wall of custom built ins. An upscale kitchen boasts gleaming quartz countertops, high end stainless appliances, a large island and loads of cabinet & counter space with an spacious adjacent dining nook. The main level also houses a convenient tech room with built in desk and barn door, a half bath, a lot more built ins, plus the rear courtyard offers a private retreat to extend living outdoors. The second level houses a large master suite with luxurious dual vanity bath, a walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms share a guest bath with tub/shower and a conveniently located laundry room offers a new washer/dryer set (not pictured). Enjoy a sizeable dual car garage with separate storage room for all the toys. With two community pools and quick access to Marianne Williams Park and local eateries and shops, this a perfect place to call home! Tenant pays all utilities. Refrigerator and window coverings also included (not pictured). Available for occupancy April 2020.
DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.
TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,300/month rent price
- $2,300 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher and washer/dryer set.
- High efficiency gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.
- HOA provided exterior landscape care.
- Community Amenities: 2 Pools and clubhouses, walking paths, common areas.
- No Smokers.
PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements
*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5655312)