Boise County, ID
4417 Parkcenter Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

4417 Parkcenter Blvd

4417 E Parkcenter Blvd · (208) 995-2640 ext. 103
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

4417 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise County, ID 83716

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4417 Parkcenter Blvd · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME IN PREMIERE HARRIS RANCH - Be the first to live in this stunning, no maintenance two story urban townhome on THE BLVD just steps from the Boise River, Greenbelt and foothills trails! A welcoming main level great room optimizes modern form and livability with oversized picture windows for maximum natural lighting, accented brick walls, gorgeous engineered wood flooring and a wall of custom built ins. An upscale kitchen boasts gleaming quartz countertops, high end stainless appliances, a large island and loads of cabinet & counter space with an spacious adjacent dining nook. The main level also houses a convenient tech room with built in desk and barn door, a half bath, a lot more built ins, plus the rear courtyard offers a private retreat to extend living outdoors. The second level houses a large master suite with luxurious dual vanity bath, a walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms share a guest bath with tub/shower and a conveniently located laundry room offers a new washer/dryer set (not pictured). Enjoy a sizeable dual car garage with separate storage room for all the toys. With two community pools and quick access to Marianne Williams Park and local eateries and shops, this a perfect place to call home! Tenant pays all utilities. Refrigerator and window coverings also included (not pictured). Available for occupancy April 2020.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,300/month rent price
- $2,300 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher and washer/dryer set.
- High efficiency gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.
- HOA provided exterior landscape care.
- Community Amenities: 2 Pools and clubhouses, walking paths, common areas.
- No Smokers.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5655312)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have any available units?
4417 Parkcenter Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have?
Some of 4417 Parkcenter Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Parkcenter Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Parkcenter Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Parkcenter Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd offers parking.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd has a pool.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 Parkcenter Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4417 Parkcenter Blvd has units with air conditioning.
