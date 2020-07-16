All apartments in Ada County
8203 N Sunbelt Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

8203 N Sunbelt Ave

8203 North Sunbelt Avenue · (208) 995-2640 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8203 North Sunbelt Avenue, Ada County, ID 83714
Northwest Boise City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8203 N Sunbelt Ave · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level extends from the entry into a spacious kitchen with raised breakfast bar and pantry, open to a dining area and family room with fireplace. Entertain outdoors on a spacious rear covered patio overlooking the rear yard. The main level master also features private access to the rear yard and an en suite bath with separate vanities and large walk-in closet. The main level also houses an office on the main level and a powder bath, a mud room area with built in shelving and hooks and a laundry room. Enjoy two upstairs bedrooms and a larger bonus room or 4th bedroom with large walk in closet for extra storage. Located off of Hill Road, near the Optimist Fields, this home is tucked away, yet convenient to both Boise and Eagle. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn mowing/edging, bed weeding and seasonal leaf clean up. Small, mature pets negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent. Looking for a conscientious tenant to love and live in this home like their own! New carpet installed in 2019. Available for immediate occupancy.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,100/month rent price
- $2,100 security deposit
- Lease term: 12+ mo
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher.
- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.
- Sprinkler care and periodic lawn fertilizer treatments included.
- Tenant responsible for mowing, bed care and leaf clean up.
- No Smokers.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

(RLNE4089860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have any available units?
8203 N Sunbelt Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have?
Some of 8203 N Sunbelt Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 N Sunbelt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8203 N Sunbelt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 N Sunbelt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ada County.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave offer parking?
No, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have a pool?
No, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have accessible units?
No, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 N Sunbelt Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8203 N Sunbelt Ave has units with air conditioning.
