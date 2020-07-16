Amenities

8203 N Sunbelt Ave Available 05/25/20 NW BOISE CRAFTSMAN BEAUTY BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - Enjoy living in this darling Northwest Boise home in an appealing pocket development of similar homes. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level extends from the entry into a spacious kitchen with raised breakfast bar and pantry, open to a dining area and family room with fireplace. Entertain outdoors on a spacious rear covered patio overlooking the rear yard. The main level master also features private access to the rear yard and an en suite bath with separate vanities and large walk-in closet. The main level also houses an office on the main level and a powder bath, a mud room area with built in shelving and hooks and a laundry room. Enjoy two upstairs bedrooms and a larger bonus room or 4th bedroom with large walk in closet for extra storage. Located off of Hill Road, near the Optimist Fields, this home is tucked away, yet convenient to both Boise and Eagle. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn mowing/edging, bed weeding and seasonal leaf clean up. Small, mature pets negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent. Looking for a conscientious tenant to love and live in this home like their own! New carpet installed in 2019. Available for immediate occupancy.



DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,100/month rent price

- $2,100 security deposit

- Lease term: 12+ mo

- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher.

- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.

- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.

- Sprinkler care and periodic lawn fertilizer treatments included.

- Tenant responsible for mowing, bed care and leaf clean up.

- No Smokers.



