Ada County, ID
4878 S Chex Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4878 S Chex Way

4878 S Chex Way · (208) 884-5249
Location

4878 S Chex Way, Ada County, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4878 S Chex Way · Avail. Aug 12

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
4878 S Chex Way Available 08/12/20 Spacious 3 bedroom with Den! - Enjoy the large living room area opening to the kitchen and dining areas. The spacious kitchen features upgraded cabinets, and appliances. Dining area boasts an abundance of floor & wall space. This very functional floor plan includes a true den off the entry. Relax with extra counter space and a spacious walk in shower. This home is beautifully maintained. Full front landscaping with automate sprinkler system.

*TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!*

We kindly ask that you respect the current tenants, and not go to the home without prior approval. Please call our office to inquire about tours.

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1992941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4878 S Chex Way have any available units?
4878 S Chex Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4878 S Chex Way currently offering any rent specials?
4878 S Chex Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4878 S Chex Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4878 S Chex Way is pet friendly.
Does 4878 S Chex Way offer parking?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not offer parking.
Does 4878 S Chex Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4878 S Chex Way have a pool?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not have a pool.
Does 4878 S Chex Way have accessible units?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4878 S Chex Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4878 S Chex Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4878 S Chex Way does not have units with air conditioning.
