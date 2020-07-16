All apartments in Ada County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

4370 S Cimarron Ave

4370 South Cimarron Avenue · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4370 South Cimarron Avenue, Ada County, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 26

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Walk into your next home greeted by the open great area; it has a bright natural light throughout living, kitchen, and dining area. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and has large windows overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard. There is also a storage shed in the yard for your extras!

The kitchen features a gas stove and dishwasher, along with a microwave. Off the kitchen is the combined laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and pantry. This home does not have a Refrigerator, tenant will have to provide their own.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. The other two bedrooms are ample in size and have plenty of natural light.

Enjoy the backyard patio looking over the newly landscaped yard with mature trees. Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**No Pets**Tenant pays all utilities**No Refrigerator**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**
Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.

Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car Garage, Kitchen, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, No Refrigerator, Dining Area, Living Room, gas fireplace, Walk-in Closets, Fenced Yard, Sprinkler System, AC, Gas Heat, non-smoking, Rv parking, no pets, Washer/ Dryer Hook Ups, storage shed, Patio, ceiling fans, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have any available units?
4370 S Cimarron Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have?
Some of 4370 S Cimarron Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 S Cimarron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4370 S Cimarron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 S Cimarron Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4370 S Cimarron Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ada County.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4370 S Cimarron Ave offers parking.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 S Cimarron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have a pool?
No, 4370 S Cimarron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have accessible units?
No, 4370 S Cimarron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 S Cimarron Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4370 S Cimarron Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4370 S Cimarron Ave has units with air conditioning.
