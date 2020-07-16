4370 S Cimarron Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Walk into your next home greeted by the open great area; it has a bright natural light throughout living, kitchen, and dining area. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and has large windows overlooking the private, fully fenced back yard. There is also a storage shed in the yard for your extras!



The kitchen features a gas stove and dishwasher, along with a microwave. Off the kitchen is the combined laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and pantry. This home does not have a Refrigerator, tenant will have to provide their own.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. The other two bedrooms are ample in size and have plenty of natural light.



Enjoy the backyard patio looking over the newly landscaped yard with mature trees. Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**No Pets**Tenant pays all utilities**No Refrigerator**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**

Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.



