Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Windsor Heights, IA with garage

Windsor Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Windsor Heights
3 Units Available
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Heights
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1038 sqft
Near I-235. This pet-friendly community offers ample green space. Each apartment features a private balcony or patio. Controlled access provided. On-site pool and sundeck, three-hole disc golf and courtyard provided. Fireplaces available.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Heights
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
43 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Windsor Heights, IA

Windsor Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

