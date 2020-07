Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa. The Bricks Waukee East features pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes crafted with the imaginative combination of modern interior finishes and a vintage brick exterior.



When the location is a priority, you can't beat The Bricks, right off University Avenue, minutes from Jordan Creek Mall and the new I-80 exit. Enjoy an inviting apartment home with convenient access to shopping, dining, recreation, and schools. The Bricks offers residents a sense of pride in where they call home. Find your new home with us today.