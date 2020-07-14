All apartments in Waukee
Redwood Waukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Waukee

835 NE Redwood Boulevard · (833) 387-1409
Rent Special
Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Location

835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,418

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,442

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,628

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Waukee.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
internet access
Redwood® Waukee is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99, or $1000 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Waukee have any available units?
Redwood Waukee offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,418. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Waukee have?
Some of Redwood Waukee's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Waukee currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Waukee is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Waukee pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Waukee is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Waukee offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Waukee offers parking.
Does Redwood Waukee have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Waukee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Waukee have a pool?
No, Redwood Waukee does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Waukee have accessible units?
No, Redwood Waukee does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Waukee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Waukee has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Waukee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Waukee has units with air conditioning.
